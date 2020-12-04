KANSAS CITY, MO - How your food is grown, raised and the quality of it is very important and that’s what the Where Food Comes From company is and focuses on.
Director of Sustainable Animal Protiens, Lora Wright tells News Talk WJAG, they’re a verification and certification company and have various division for the verifications services with one of them being CARE.
Wright says CARE addresses the consumers’ questions about what is done on farms as it relates to animal care, environmental stewardship, and worker care.
She says they focus on CARE across a number of different proteins.
"Beef Care is probably our largest and that covers the cow/calf operations. We have Pork Care which covers the full pork supply chain, Poultry Care which covers broiler chickens and turkeys. We also have Dairy Care which includes any of the milk products and dairy farms that are out there supplying milk for cheeses, yogurt, and ice cream."
Wright says once farms and ranches are CARE certified, they can promote it and the certification is good for a year before it needs to be renewed.