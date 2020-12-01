NEW YORK, NY - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting a free virtual educational conference for Nebraskan’s impact by the Alzheimer’s disease, caregivers, or those just wanting to learn more about brain health.
Director of Communications Chris Schneider tells News Talk WJAG, there will be a number of sessions and valuable information shared at each one.
"One of the sessions is going to focus on the importance of building a care team and how to strengthen it so you can care for your loved one while also taking a little stress off of yourself. We're also going to have a session about updates on Alzheimer's research efforts that are going on in Nebraska. We have three doctors from the University of Nebraska Medical Center that are going to talk about different research efforts, new advances, and what we can expect on the horizon."
Schneider says there’s a third session that will be about how to protect yourself with powers of attorney, wills, and trusts.
He also says TV’s Dr. Oz will discuss the impact of Alzheimer’s on his family and offer tips.
The conference is set for next Tuesday and starts at 10 a.m. To register visit ALZFDN.Org/Tour