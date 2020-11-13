WAKEFIELD - A Wakefield woman has won the Syngenta Rooted in Ag national contest.
For the contest, 22-year-old Hannah Borg tells News Talk WJAG she created and submitted a three minute video about her sixth-generation family farm and the important role her grandmother Lois Borg has played on the farm and in her life.
Borg says her grandmother is the perfect mix of grit and grace, has been involved with farming all of her life, and now spends lots of time with her grandchildren as well as cooks dinner every day for whoever joins her at the table.
"She has what I like to call a library of history books and photo albums. I've spent a lot of time going through and learning about them. She's what has inspired me to be back on the family farm because I understand my roots in agriculture."
On the farm, Borg says she helps manage chicken barns with her mother and then her father and his three brothers farm their various fields.
As the winner she received a $500 cash prize and donated $1,000 from Syngenta to the Wakefield Heritage Organization in her grandmother’s name.