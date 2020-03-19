WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Agricultural Statistics Service is preparing for the 2020 planting season by sending out the Agricultural Survey that asks farmers about planting intentions.
At the same time, they’ll also send out the Hogs & Pigs Survey, asking producers about market hog and breeding stock inventories.
Lance Honig, Chief of Crops Branch at the National Ag Statistics Service, says those are a couple of the agency’s most important reports.
“The March Ag Survey is obviously a crop-based survey, gives us really the first look at what farmers are thinking about planting during this upcoming crop season. Obviously, we think about March, it’s really early in the season, in fact in most parts of the country, farmers haven’t even been in the fields yet, much less planted crops, but everyone benefits from knowing what those early thoughts are. As we look at the hog and pig survey in March, this is a survey we do each quarter because we know we need to measure what these inventory levels look like throughout the year."
Honig says producers who haven’t filled out the survey information will receive either a follow-up phone call or in some cases, will get a personal visit to see if they need help.
The results of these surveys will be available in the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report which will be released on March 26th, followed by the Prospective Plantings report on March 31st.