WASHINGTON, D.C. - Data collection is underway for the Census of Agriculture Special Study, called the 2020 Local Food Marketing Practices Survey.
The USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service is mailing survey codes to thousands of producers nationwide in an effort to collect this important data that’s collected once every five years.
Adam Cline is the Census Section Head for NASS and he says the special survey will expand on the data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture.
“The Census of Agriculture always does a great job of providing high-level data on a variety of items in the agricultural industry. However, in order to get more detailed data on certain industries such as aquaculture, organics, irrigation, and right now with local foods, we try to reach back out to producers who have indicated that they were involved in these types of agriculture on the Census of Ag and asked them for more detailed data on those industry topics.”
Cline says producer participation is important because the data is important to many organizations involved in agriculture.
He says the fastest and most secure way to respond is online, and you can do that at AgCounts.USDA.Gov.