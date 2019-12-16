Nebraska State Patrol

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — A crash on Interstate 80 northeast of Lincoln has left three young passengers dead and others in area hospitals.

The crash happened Sunday morning when the driver of an eastbound sport utility vehicle lost control amid slick conditions.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the SUV struck another eastbound vehicle before veering into the median, rolling and entering the westbound lanes. The SUV was then hit by a car and pickup truck.

The patrol says 19-year-old Domingo Pascual Velasquez and 15-year-old Erica Rafael were pronounced dead at the crash site.

Ten-year-old Heidy Diaz died at a hospital. All of those killed were from Lincoln and were passengers in the SUV.

