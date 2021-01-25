MADISON - Names have been released from the accident Saturday night that killed two people on Highway 81 near Madison as next of kin have been notified.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a southbound Chevy conversion van lost control on black ice. The van slid sideways into the center median and then into the northbound lanes. It overturned on to the passenger side and was struck by a northbound Chevy Colorado pickup.
The driver of the pickup was 22-year-old Tristan Bierman of Madison and he was transported to Faith Regional Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
The driver of the van was identified as 25-year-old Dario Garcia and passenger 26-year-old Rosilio Renato De Pas both of Grand Island. They were both pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained from the collision.