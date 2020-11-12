ST. PAUL, MN - The National Alfalfa and Forage Alliance has launched Regeneration Nation to highlight the importance of alfalfa, the nation’s third most valuable field crop.
President of the Alliance, Beth Nelson says alfalfa is key to healthy soils and provides more protein per acre than any other cropping choice.
“It’s the ultimate regenerative crop and increases biodiversity and enhances ecosystems, it can help the overall return on investment, and strengthen farmer’s environmental footprint.”
Nelson says research is currently underway to increase alfalfa productivity and improve alfalfa-based livestock forage production systems using a lifecycle assessment.
She says the new Regeneration Nation initiative gives the alliance a platform to share research about alfalfa.
For more information visit Regeneration-Nation.Org.