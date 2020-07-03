NORFOLK - Music in the Park returns this summer and kicks off Friday.
The Norfolk Rotary Club presents the free summer concert series and the first performance is The 402.
Eddie Brown is the lead vocalist and manager of the band and says they play a variety of popular music from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and today.
"You're going to hear Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Bruno Mars, Prince Garth Brooks, Brooks and Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Shanaya, and Cyndi Lauper. It's just a great mix of music. I tell people, you know, if you don't like the song we're playing, just wait five to 10 minutes you'll probably love the next one."
Music in the Park is set for Friday at 6 at Skyview Park.
You’re reminded to practice social distancing and if you’re sick stay home.
The Rotarians invite you to bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinners, and wine and beer are permitted as well.
It’s free, but the Rotarians will pass the bucket for free- will donations.