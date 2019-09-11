Museum hosting special 9/11 program

NORFOLK - “Boots on the Ground: One Veteran’s Experience Before and Following 9/11” is a special program the Elkhorn Valley Museum is set to host Wednesday.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says the event is in honor of Patriot Day.
Cox says retired Navy Seal Dr. Robert Lueken will be on hand.
She says Lueken will discuss his 26 years in the United States Navy, highlighting experiences while deployed with joint task forces in Operation Enduring Freedom.
Cox adds the presentation does contain images in combat theater and medicine.
It’s set for Wednesday at 6:30 at the museum, and is free with regular admission.