NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum is hosting a membership drive this month for new and current members.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says throughout December it’s $5 off all new and renewed memberships.
Cox says by purchasing a membership you’re also supporting all of the wonderful things museums do– from taking care of the artifacts to offering entertaining family programming.
She says they also offer business memberships and sponsorship opportunities are available.
She adds Norfolk’s thriving music scene during the 1950s and –60s is highlighted in the current exhibit “Nebraska Rocks!: A Mid-Century Music Scene.”