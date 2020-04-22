LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has been having weekly calls with municipalities talking about Directed Health Measure implementation and answering questions.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Wednesday Lynn Rex, Director of the League of Municipalities gave an update on a few topics and issues municipalities want to relay to residents.
Rex said municipalities are willing to help with utility payments during this time.
"If you are having trouble paying your utility bills like water, sewer, electric, and gas because of COVID-19, please contact your municipality and tell them how it is COVID-19 related. You will still owe the bills, but we will give a moratorium on a payment period and we will also send you something so you can have a commitment to have a payment plan that works for you down the road."
Rex said you need to continue to practice social distancing and adhere to all new Directed Health Measure rules when at a park. Those include no kids playing on the playground equipment.
She said municipalities are having an issue about what you can or can’t flush down the toilet.
Rex said to make sure you only flush toilet paper and human waste.