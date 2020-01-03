LINCOLN - If you like big game hunting, you can now submit applications for a multispecies lottery permit in Nebraska.
Jerry Kane, Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says permit applications are being accepted now through July 3rd.
Kane says there are four different permits available, two for residents and two for nonresidents
"There's two Super Tag lottery permits. They include a bag limit of an elk, antelope, deer, and two turkeys. The permit is valid for two years. Then there's two Combo permits which have the same bag limit as the Super Tag permit minus the elk. Those also are valid for two years."
Kane says the permits will be valid in 2020 and 2021 with the appropriate weapons. Winners of the permits will require a Habitat Stamp.
To apply or for more information visit Outdoor Nebraska.Gov.