NORFOLK - Multiple people were arrested and a drug manufacturing operation was found by officers at a residence in Norfolk Wednesday.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers and Norfolk Rescue responded to a residence in the 800 block of Chestnut Street for a medical emergency.
Arriving officers located 26-year-old Jasmine Chaves, aka Jasmine Tello of
Norfolk on the ground by her parked car. She was unresponsive.
Officers administered a dose of Narcan to her, and she regained consciousness. She was then transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Officers could see drug paraphernalia in her car and recovered several pieces that tested positive for heroin. Chaves did not live at the residence on Chestnut but was an associate of a resident.
The resident, 23-year-old Rachel Daniels of Norfolk, was contacted by phone and gave consent for officers to check the apartment for other people.
Officers entered the residence, immediately smelled marijuana and saw various drug paraphernalia pieces commonly used to ingest heroin.
The owner initially gave officers consent to collect the contraband, but later withdrew her consent.
Officers applied for, and were granted, a search warrant for the residence.
Officers executed the search warrant and recovered hundreds of pieces of drug distribution material including small glass containers, self-seal clear baggies, self-seal marijuana brand name bags, and scales.
Concentrated THC product, and items needed to manufacture it were also located. In addition, they found both Oxycodone and Tramadol prescription pain medication.
A total of six firearms were recovered, one of which, was identified as a stolen .223 AR-15 from Iowa.
During the investigation it was determined that 24-year-old Rodrigo Hernandez of Norfolk was also associated with the residence and the drug manufacturing operation.
Arrest warrants were issued for Chaves, Daniels, and Hernandez.
Chaves was arrested in early May near Norfolk. Daniels and Hernandez were arrested recently in Florida. The fugitive U.S. Marshall’s taskforce assisted in locating the two in Florida.
Chaves is currently in the Madison County Jail. Daniels and Hernandez are in custody in Florida and are awaiting extradition.