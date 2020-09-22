MOU signed between NRCS and midwest community colleges

NORFOLK - A national memorandum of understanding has been signed to benefit nine Midwest community college’s students including Northeast Community College and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by the NRCS and Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement which Northeast is a part of.
Associate Vice President of Development & External Affairs for Northeast Dr. Tracy Kruse said the partnership will be beneficial for all involved.
"There's a lot of resource concerns that we can partner with as well as demonstrations and outreach to current producers and future producers and technicians. Hopefully through our partnerships with NRCS, we can create more opportunities for internships, expose more of our students to the work of NRCS and increase the opportunities to find work at local NRCS offices as well."
Chief for the NRCS Kevin Norton said over the course of the next five years they’ll develop a conservation plan for each college and address their natural resource concerns with student engagement.
For more information visit AgAlliance.Net.