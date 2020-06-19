OMAHA - As health restrictions loosen during the COVID-19 pandemic, many drivers are heading back out on the roads.
Triple A- the Auto Club is reminding motorists to be safe when returning to the roads.
Public Affairs Coordinator Rose White says they conducted a survey before COVID-19 hit and found that many drivers engage in dangerous behaviors even though they recognize the behavior as dangerous.
White says for example 94-percent of drivers perceive reading a text message as dangerous, but four out of ten have done that in the last 30 days.
"Time and time again, especially on those single highway roadways, where you have head to head traffic, you have to realize that you only have inches that might separate you and that car that's heading towards you as far as the distance in your lane and the distance in their lane. And so it's extremely dangerous."
White says in addition to remembering safety tips, you’re recommended to make sure your vehicle is ready to roll by having it inspected after months of staying home due to COVID-19.
She adds we’re all in this together when it comes to safety on the road.