STANTON - A motorcycle accident sent one to the hospital Wednesday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the accident on 559th Avenue near the Nucor Steel Mill.
Fifty-four-year-old David Heberer of Hoskins was northbound when he left the county road, entered the east ditch, and was ejected from the bike.
Heberer was transported by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment of his injuries.
He was wearing a helmet and the motorcycle was considered a total loss.