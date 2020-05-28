Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON - A motorcycle accident sent one to the hospital Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the accident on 559th Avenue near the Nucor Steel Mill.

Fifty-four-year-old David Heberer of Hoskins was northbound when he left the county road, entered the east ditch, and was ejected from the bike.

Heberer was transported by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment of his injuries. 

He was wearing a helmet and the motorcycle was considered a total loss.

Tags

In other news

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 29

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 29

For thousands of years, great minds have asked: “What is the purpose of life?”  The answer, if there is one, should be the same regardless of culture, ethnicity, personality or individual core values. 

Farmers seek changes to PPP

Farmers seek changes to PPP

WASHINGTON D.C. - Congress is considering changes in the next legislation for the Paycheck Protection Program and the American Farm Bureau seeks corrections that allow farmers to better participate. 