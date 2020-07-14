OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Most of the 250 people arrested in Omaha during last month’s protests over the death of George Floyd won’t be charged.
Those who were arrested were accused of minor offenses that included violating curfew, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly.
City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse’s office declined to file charges in about 75% of the cases because the suspect didn’t have a criminal history.
Of the remaining cases, the City Prosecutor’s Office offered diversion in roughly 80% and recommended a $50 fine for about 20% of the people.
The decision was made after Kuhse met two weeks ago with the ACLU of Nebraska and a community organizer.