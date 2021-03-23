NORFOLK - Nebraskans have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic over a year now, and one organization has felt the effects.
Aimee Junck with Mosaic, says one of the hardships of the pandemic has been the difficulty to connect.
"This virtual world we are living in has very much kept that alive. We wouldn't be where we're at without our staff, our families, and our volunteers adhering to those policies and procedures we have in place to keep the people we serve safe. So, it's looked completely different a lot of it through a phone or computer screen. We try to keep many things as normal as possible."
Junck says they’re still taking donations and are looking for volunteers for the ‘Partners of Possibilities’ fundraiser April 21.
If you’re interested, contact Aimee at 402-982-9026.