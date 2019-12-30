Mosaic

NORFOLK - Mosaic, a faith-based organization serving people with intellectual disabilities is looking for providers to be a part of its Mosaic at Home program.

Aimee Junck, Community Relations Manager for the Northeast Nebraska area says Mosaic at Home is a program where people become providers and open up their home to people with intellectual disabilities who need around the clock care with the same person.

Junck says host home providers do get compensation for the care that they provide to the individual.

She says they try to be as helpful as possible to new providers.

"If they need to upgrade their vehicle, install a ramp, or anything like that we'll work with them to find funding if they don't have it to get those things upgraded. We want to make sure that everybody is set and ready to go before we throw everyone together. We're very strategic in how the whole process goes."

Kacy Anderson with Mosaic says they’re always looking for providers who have the passion to make people’s lives better.

For more information visit MosaicInfo.Org.

Tags

In other news

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday that investigators t…

Police: Wounded 2-year-old taken to Omaha precinct station

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON D.C. - Joel Haggar, U.S. Meat Export Federation Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific, says African Swine Fever has caused the number of live hogs brought into Hong Kong from China to drop by about 50-percent- to below 2,000 head per day.