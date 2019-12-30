NORFOLK - Mosaic, a faith-based organization serving people with intellectual disabilities is looking for providers to be a part of its Mosaic at Home program.
Aimee Junck, Community Relations Manager for the Northeast Nebraska area says Mosaic at Home is a program where people become providers and open up their home to people with intellectual disabilities who need around the clock care with the same person.
Junck says host home providers do get compensation for the care that they provide to the individual.
She says they try to be as helpful as possible to new providers.
"If they need to upgrade their vehicle, install a ramp, or anything like that we'll work with them to find funding if they don't have it to get those things upgraded. We want to make sure that everybody is set and ready to go before we throw everyone together. We're very strategic in how the whole process goes."
Kacy Anderson with Mosaic says they’re always looking for providers who have the passion to make people’s lives better.
For more information visit MosaicInfo.Org.