KANSAS CITY, MO - Industrial uses for U.S. soybeans have been expanding lately.
Mac Marshall, Vice President of Market Intelligence for the United Soybean Board tells News Talk WJAG soybeans have traditionally been used for animal feed and human consumption.
Marshall says the soybean board and checkoff program have some great projects going on for industrial and infrastructure applications.
"We have a product that is a soy-based concrete durability enhancer. What it does is lengthen the lifespan of roads and bridges as it basically protects the pores of the concrete from weather. Another thing is Goodyear has been working to incorporate higher blends of soy-oil into their production process for tires."
Marshall says they’ve also been working on ways to use soybean oil in tires and shoes.
As for soybean trade, he says China has been purchasing record numbers. Egypt, Mexico, parts of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, and Vietnam have been strong buyers too.