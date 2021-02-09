WASHINGTON, D.C. - A market analyst says Americans are spending more on “stuff” instead of services and experiences while staying home during the pandemic and it’s affecting commodity prices.
Nate Donnay with StoneX, which is a financial services network, says U.S. consumers have been buying five to ten percent more stuff and five percent less services imported over the past six months.
"Instead of going to restaurants, theaters and taking vacations Americans are spending that money on stuff and a lot of that stuff is imported. So we've seen a big surge in imports of goods into the U.S. in the past six months. That demand has driven up shipping costs from Asia to the West Coast of the United States dramatically."
Donnay says about 75 percent of the containers leaving the West Coast of the U.S. are going back empty now instead of the normal 50 percent which means less commodities are being shipped out of the U.S. and to Asia.
He says the same delays are also happening in Europe and logistical issues like that might not be fixed until fall.