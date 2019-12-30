WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — More than foot of snow fell in parts of central and northern Nebraska making travel conditions difficult across much of the state.
The Nebraska State Patrol had to close sections of Interstate 80 near North Platte and Wood River at different times Sunday because crashes involving semitrailer trucks blocked traffic for several hours.
The interstate had reopened by Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says 15 inches of snow fell near Ansley and 13 inches fell in Broken Bow by Sunday afternoon.