Trucks Jackknifed on Interstate
Photo Courtesy?Nebraska State Patrol

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — More than foot of snow fell in parts of central and northern Nebraska making travel conditions difficult across much of the state.

The Nebraska State Patrol had to close sections of Interstate 80 near North Platte and Wood River at different times Sunday because crashes involving semitrailer trucks blocked traffic for several hours.

The interstate had reopened by Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says 15 inches of snow fell near Ansley and 13 inches fell in Broken Bow by Sunday afternoon.

Tags

In other news

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday that investigators t…

Police: Wounded 2-year-old taken to Omaha precinct station

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON D.C. - Joel Haggar, U.S. Meat Export Federation Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific, says African Swine Fever has caused the number of live hogs brought into Hong Kong from China to drop by about 50-percent- to below 2,000 head per day.