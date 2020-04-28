NORFOLK - Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with its produce supplier Grimmway Farms, donated more than 56,000 fresh carrots to Orphan Grain Train.
On Monday, Hy-Vee delivered approximately 33,600 pounds of whole carrots to the ministry. The donation comes as food banks across the Midwest struggle to keep their shelves stocked due to increased demand from the coronavirus.
The donation will be distributed across central Nebraska to benefit individuals and families in need.
“There’s no better time than now to give back to our communities,” said Jeff Huckaby, president of Grimmway Farms. “We are proud to work alongside Hy-Vee and support their mission of providing assistance to individuals and families in need across its eight states.”
“As a service organization that provides aid around the world, we are able to uniquely see the disruption of this pandemic,” said Suzie Leffers, director of public relations for Orphan Grain Train. “Every donation, no matter how big or small, makes an impact that’s greater than you can ever imagine.”
“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Grimmway Farms,” said
Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications said, “We hope this donation provides some relief to or local communities especially as more families become financially impacted during this time.”
The donation to Orphan Grain Train is part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and its suppliers are making to local communities and food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.