Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board

NORFOLK - Last week the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board took part in the National Sorghum Producers fly in to Washington, D.C.

Executive Director Nate Blum tells News Talk WJAG, he met with all members of the Nebraska delegation.

Blum says a meeting that stuck out to him was when he talked to a longtime staffer on the Senate Ag Committee about using more sorghum locally in the state.

He says there are lots of value added opportunities for sorghum in rural Nebraska, not just internationally.

Blum says there’s a number of facilities across the state that are approximate for local producers and each one of them needs a different type of sorghum.

"No one project lifts the boat for everybody, but if you get enough projects in addition to the commodity markets, you now have an opportunity for producers to play in specialty markets. That provides not only potential increases in revenues on the farm, but also jobs and economic activity in rural Nebraska."

Blum says Nebraskans will see a couple of those projects get off the ground this year in the state.

