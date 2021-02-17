OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another round of rolling power outages is likely in Nebraska Wednesday morning as Arctic air continues to linger over the region and energy demand strains the power grid.
The Nebraska Public Power District said the rotating power outages would likely begin around 9 a.m. Wednesday when demand for energy is at its highest.
All the major utilities across the state implemented similar planned power outages in places on Monday and Tuesday.
Nebraska’s utilities are tied into an organization that balances power demand across parts of 14 states. In that territory, energy demand is expected to exceed the supply of electricity available Wednesday mornin