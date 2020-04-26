NORFOLK - The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Madison County.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, as of late Sunday morning, there are a total of 83 confirmed cases in the health district which is up from 74 on Friday, and up from 18 last week at this time.
The Tyson outbreak is now sitting at 58 cases from employees of the plant. There are an additional 81 tests pending, and the number of those being Tyson's employees is unknown at this time.
In Madison County there are 77 positive cases