MADISON - Eleven more positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at Tyson Foods in Madison bringing the total 40.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, an additional 117 tests are pending in the district, and it is unknown at this time how many of those tests are from Tyson employees.
As results are received and interviews conducted, those numbers will be updated accordingly.
Tyson and ELVPHD continue to work closely on the testing, investigation, containment, and educational measures.
There are now 50 positive COVID-19 cases throughout Madison County and 454 residents have been tested.