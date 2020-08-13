LINCOLN - To help make saving for college simple and affordable, families are encouraged to set up a NEST 529 College Savings plan for their kids.
Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director of Savings Plans at First National Bank says they recently compiled results from a national survey asking people about the plan.
"71 percent of Americans have never contributed to a 529 plan and 52 percent are unfamiliar with the plan. Last year when we did a survey, I think it was closer to 57 percent of individuals that hadn't heard of the savings plan. We're working really hard to spread the word and help people save for their future."
Goodkin says in Nebraska, there are over 89,000 families who have an account which is really good.
She says it’s a tax deductible plan that family and friends can also contribute to.
For more information visit NEST529.com.