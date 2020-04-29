MADISON - Madison County residents are continuing to request mail-in ballots for this year’s Primary Election.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday County Clerk Anne Pruss said they’ve received around 7,300 applications and 4,300 ballots have been returned back.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said if you requested a mail-in ballot, you can’t go to the polls to vote.
"I get some people may have requested a mail-in ballot because they thought the polls were going to be closed. If you receive a mail-in ballot we strongly encourage you to fill it out and not go to the poll."
Pruss said since polls will be open, they are still in need of more poll workers.
She said if you vote in person, there will be markings on the floor of where to stand and you’re encouraged to wear a mask.
The last day to request a mail-in ballot is May 1st. The Primary Election is May 12th.