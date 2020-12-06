Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Another three Nebraska prison workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Friday said two of the sick staffers work at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Another ill staffer works at the Lincoln Correctional Center. The state correctional department says the workers at self-isolating at their homes.

So far 359 Nebraska prison workers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Most have recovered, but roughly 100 are still ill.

The Nebraska health department reports at least 136,325 people have tested positive for the virus statewide so far.

