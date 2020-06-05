OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More employees in Nebraska's prison system have tested positive for COVID-19, as state health figures show the overall number of cases in the state surpassing 15,000.
A news release Friday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two more state prisons employees have tested positive this week for the virus, bringing the total systemwide to 18.
One of the two new cases is a staff member at the state prison at Tecumseh. The second was attending a staff training academy.
Nebraska's online coronavirus tracking portal shows an additional 251 new cases of the virus reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 15,117.