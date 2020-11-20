UNL Masks

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students attend a class in masks on the first day of in-person classes on Aug. 24. UNL announced Monday it plans to officially begin its spring semester on Jan. 25.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More Nebraska cities are making moves to require faces coverings in public as the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the state and across the country.

The Omaha suburbs of Bellevue, Papillion, Ralston, Gretna and La Vista are either weighing or have scheduled emergency meetings to consider requiring masks in public.

Earlier in the week, the cities of Beatrice and Kearney passed mask mandates. Grand Island will consider doing so next week.

The uptick in such mandates comes as Nebraska set a record for hospitalizations across the state, with 983 people hospitalized on Thursday.

