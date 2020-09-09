LINCOLN - The Nebraska Health Care Association is encouraging you to donate cloths masks as they’re currently needed for nursing home and assisted living facility residents across the state.
Director of Membership and Marketing Khristine Gilroy-Johnson says back in April, they put a plea out for 5,000 cloths face masks and to date 7,400 have been received and distributed.
Gilroy-Johnson says more are needed, especially as visiting restrictions to nursing home and assisted living facilities are loosened.
"We didn't expect to still be here in this position about six months down the road and we want to keep the masks clean, fresh and safe. We've got a lot of Nebraskans that would love to help out and support those in long-term care and this is one way they can do it."
Gilroy-Johnson says it’s great to see the support from across the state and even bordering states.
If you would like to donate masks, mail them to 1200 Libra Drive, Suite 100 in Lincoln or 212 South 74th Street, Suite 205 in Omaha.
You can also drop masks off at the WJAG studios in Norfolk, 309 West Braasch Avenue.