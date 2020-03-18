O’NEILL - A positive coronavirus case has been confirmed in Northeast Nebraska.
According to the North Central District Health Department, the person is a man in his 30s and a resident in Knox County.
He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home.
NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
At this time, the only known community exposure times, which is low risk, related to the case are the following:
Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Dollar General in Hooper, NE
Sunday, March 15th from 9:30 AM-11:30 AM at Country Market in Bloomfield, NE
- Monday, March 16th from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Walmart in Norfolk, NE
- Monday, March 16th from 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM at Sonic Drive-In drive-thru in Norfolk, NE
At this time, general risk to the community remains low, however NCDHD encourages the community to self-monitor their symptoms.