NORFOLK - Monday night it was announced that a health care provider in Norfolk has tested positive for COVID-19.
That medical provider at Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic is self-quarantining at home with minimal symptoms.
That’s according to Dr. Jim Galyen with Sunny Meadow.
Galyen says additional health care workers who may have had contact with the employee have been restricted from reporting to work pending guidance from the clinic’s chief medical officer.
Sunny Meadow is notifying each patient who may have had contact with the provider.
The clinic has been thoroughly cleaned in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and will continue to be cleaned.
All staff at the clinic will be using masks as a precautionary measure.
Galyen says the safety and health of staff and patients, and providing the highest level of care to those who need it remains the top priorities.