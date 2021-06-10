SCRIBNER - More information and the names of those involved in a two-vehicle crash that killed four has been provided.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash occurred Thursday morning just southeast of Scribner on Highway 275.
After preliminary investigation, investigators believe a southbound Pontiac sedan attempted to pass another vehicle on the two-lane portion of Highway 275, lost control, and struck a northbound semi in the northbound lane.
The four occupants of the Pontiac were a family from Fremont. The driver, 37-year-old Heidi Lykens-Huisman and passengers, 29-year-old Joshua Huisman, and 10-year-old Jaymasin Lykens were all pronounced deceased at the scene. The fourth occupant, nine-month-old Nova Huisman was transported by Scribner Rescue to the hospital in Fremont and later passed away.
The semi driver, 37-year-old Heath Harrison of Beemer, was not injured.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Scribner Police Department assisted at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing. Highway 275 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.