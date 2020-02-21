NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended the redevelopment plan for the Grand Theater at its meeting Wednesday.
Ben Conover with Conover Properties told the commissioners he’s pleased with how the plans came out.
"Our hope is to nine beautiful housing units on the top floor. The bottom floor is going to be approximately 9,000 square feet of usable space which could house either a business that's coming to downtown Norfolk, or a venue. We're excited about the project and hope to kick it off in November."
Conover said they do have a south lot that will be used for tenant parking.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the redevelopment to the city council.