LINCOLN - Children of all ages need a safe loving home and thankfully there are people out there willing to provide that.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging all Nebraskans to consider becoming foster parents during National Foster Care Month this month.
Felicia Nelsen, Executive Director of the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association says if you want more information or are interested in becoming a foster parent call their hotline at 1-800-7PARENT.
Nelsen says after that you’ll fill out an application, have background checks done, and provide three positive references.
"Then you'll do the training classes which will help prepare you for the kids coming into your home. After that you'll need to have a home study done to meet everyone in your family and see where a foster child or children would be staying."
Nelsen says that entire process usually takes about six months.
Again, the phone number is 1-800-7PARENT.