More details released from fatal accident

WOODLAND PARK - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has provided more details about a fatal two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 35 and 846th Road north of Woodland Park yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when an eastbound pickup appeared to have failed to stop for a stop sign at the highway and drove into the path of a southbound car.
The driver of the pickup was ejected from her vehicle onto the roadway after it rolled onto its top.
Lifesaving efforts were undertaken by bystanders and law enforcement, but proved futile as the driver was pronounced dead on scene.
The 21-year-old lone driver of the southbound car was restrained, with airbag deployment and transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue. The pickup involved was operated by a rural U.S. Mail carrier operating on their rural route.
The Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Stanton County Emergency Management, Norfolk Fire Division and the Nebraska State Patrol.