MADISON - The bad road conditions Saturday night resulted in a double fatality on Highway 81 near Madison and more details have been released from the accident.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a south bound Chevy conversion van lost control on black ice. The van slid sideways into the center median and then into the north bound lanes. It overturned on to the passenger side and was struck by a north bound Chevy Colorado pickup.
The driver of the pickup was transported to Faith Regional Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
The driver and front seat passenger of the van, residents of the Grand Island area, were pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts but the passenger in the van was not.
The names of the deceased are being held until next of kin have been notified and both vehicles are a total loss.
Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the accident. Highway 81 north bound lanes were closed for approximately four hours until crews were able to clear the lanes.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Madison Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.