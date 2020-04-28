LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has previously announced that elective surgeries will be able to take place again statewide and in certain health districts restaurants will be able to open up their dining rooms.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Tuesday Zoey Olson, Executive Director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association talked about what restaurants will do to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Along with having tables six feet apart and no more than six people in a party, Olson said restaurants will be required to post a variety of information on their doors.
"The reopening guidelines, the requirements of the DHM and the Nebraska promise and the Nebraska promise is twofold. It's the promise that you're Nebraska restaurants are making to you, our guests, but also there's a part for our guests to make a promise to us, and the promise that you're making to us is that you will not come into our restaurants, into our dining rooms if you are showing any symptoms."
As for elective surgeries, that also includes dental offices and Dr. Charles Craft with the Nebraska Dental Association said there won’t be any patient to patient contact, dental offices will have enhanced disinfection procedures, and everyone will have proper personal protective equipment.