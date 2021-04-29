More details and names released from fatal accident

WOODLAND PARK - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has provided more details and release the names of those involved in a fatal two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 35 and 846th Road north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when an eastbound pickup appeared to have failed to stop for a stop sign at the highway and drove into the path of a southbound car.
The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Francine Wolff of Norfolk was ejected from her vehicle onto the roadway after it rolled onto its top.
Lifesaving efforts were undertaken by bystanders and law enforcement, but proved futile as Wolff was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the southbound car, 21-year-old Devon Beckman of Battle Creek was restrained, with airbag deployment and transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue.
Wolff was a rural mail carrier on her route at the time of the accident.
The Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Stanton County Emergency Management, Norfolk Fire Division and the Nebraska State Patrol.