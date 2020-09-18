NORFOLK - U.S. and Nebraska Sorghum continues to be bought by markets across the globe.
Nate Blum, Executive Director of the Nebraska Sorghum Board tells News Talk WJAG, China is the largest international customer of sorghum.
"They use sorghum to create something called Baijiu which is the most widely drank liquor in world because of the population of China. It's kind of their national drink as it's traditional and very symbolic to them. That is what's driving the market."
Blum says they’re grateful for the Chinese purchases, but they’re proactively taking steps to develop and leverage their own domestic, value added, consumer ready product markets in the U.S.
He says they’re looking at other countries to sell sorghum to like Vietnam and the U.S. is finalizing a free trade agreement with Kenya as it’s an emerging market for sorghum.
Blum also says Spain has made some purchases in the last couple of years as well as Australia since its sorghum crop was recently destroyed by wild fires.
For more information visit NebraskaSorghum.Org.