LINCOLN - A special announcement was made Monday to enhance the renewable energy landscape in Nebraska.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing, Nebraska Public Power District unveiled a letter of intent signed with Monolith Materials.
NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent said this will help facilitate Monolith’s proposed $1 billion expansion of its Olive Creek facility near Hallam.
"Outlining our intention to procure sufficient, renewable energy resources to generate approximately 2 million megawatt hours of electricity annually. This clean generation willing would create enough renewable energy certificates to match Monolith's annual energy usage and meet their environmental and sustainability goals.
Power to the facility will be delivered by Norris Public Power District in Beatrice, a wholesale customer of NPPD.
NPPD is expecting to enter into power purchase agreements by Sept. 1, with commercial operations expected to begin no later than Dec. 31, 2025.