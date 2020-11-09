NORFOLK - In 2016, Josh Moenning was first elected mayor of Norfolk, and Tuesday last week he was reelected for four more years.
Moenning tells News Talk WJAG he had four priorities when he first took the reins, and that was economic growth, quality of life, infrastructure development, and improve city services.
He contributes those people confident in Norfolk in helping bring about those goals.
"You look at sales tax receipts today compared to where we've had them in the last two years - some of our highest levels of sales tax receipts, which is really the leading indicator of economic health in our region. Housing construction - which is a big one in that category - more than 700 new units of housing being constructed in the last couple years. Business growth, small business activity is very strong right now, and really that's the heart of our local economy."
Moenning says looking at the next four years, he wants to continue on with those four priorities specifically infrastructure development as there are many street projects still needed.
"If there's one consistent thing that I hear about, it's the quality of our street system and I get it, you know, there's a lot of need out there. We inherited a backlog of projects. We've - over the last couple of years - tried to reform some practices in new street construction that will help our streets last longer and be more durable into the future. I think that's helped, but now we're getting to a point where we can also designate more resources year to year."
He says he also wants to work with state leaders to address the much needed four-lane highways to Norfolk.