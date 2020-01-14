NORFOLK - Norfolk's Mayor Josh Moenning has announced he'll be seeking re-election.
He made the announcement Tuesday in a press release.
Moenning was elected mayor in 2016. Prior to that, he served as a Norfolk Third Ward City Councilman from 2012 to 2016.
"Continuing Norfolk's growth while maintaining consistent city services is my priority,” Moenning said. “There are strong signs of forward movement throughout the community, and we've worked hard to build an environment that shouts to the world, ‘Norfolk is open for business.’ We have more work to do in reforming street construction and preservation practices and modernizing city infrastructure."
"Getting our infrastructure to a standard worthy of a first-class city will be a top priority. And we must keep pressing our state and federal leaders to build the four-lane highways that northeast Nebraskans were promised decades ago but never delivered.”
Under Moenning's leadership, Norfolk has experienced significant growth. Today, sales tax receipts, a leading indicator of local economic activity, are at record highs.
New housing and commercial construction has steadily increased since 2017, and new multi-family housing units reached an all-time high in 2019. Significant quality of life enhancements have come to being in areas of recreation, health care, park and trail additions, public art initiatives, and ongoing downtown development.
New planned projects dot the horizon for 2020, such as the reconstruction of Braasch Avenue, finalization of Benjamin Avenue redesign, bridge repairs, gap paving, a new business park, a new skate park, and the largest community solar project in the state.
Moenning owns and operates a small business in the field of renewable energy development. He also assists his family's beef business.
He’s served as District Director for U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and also as director of the infrastructure group 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska. He has two children.