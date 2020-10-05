NORFOLK - A Missouri woman was arrested after an assault Sunday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue for a disturbance.
It was reported that a female at this location had become aggressive and attempted to choke someone out in the restroom.
They provided a description of the suspect. When officers arrived, the suspect was sitting on a bench outside the business.
She was identified as 50-year-old Sheryl Huss.
Officers located the adult female victim and she stated that Huss confronted her in the restroom and had placed her hands around her neck and assaulted her.
Witnesses corroborated the victim’s statements, and Huss was also questioned about the incident and then placed under arrest for third degree assault.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.