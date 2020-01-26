4 Missouri River states unite to try to limit flooding

FILE- In this April 26, 2019 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, second right, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, and Kansas Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, left, answer questions following a meeting in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri are joining forces for a study that will look for ways the states can limit flooding along the Missouri River and give them information about how wetter weather patterns could require changes to the federal government's management of the basin's reservoirs. The states are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to measure how much water flows down the Missouri River.