Missouri River remains low headed into summer

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials may have to increase the amount of water released into the Missouri River over the next couple months to ensure there is enough water in the river for cities that rely on it for water and for barge traffic.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that significantly less water is expected to flow into the river this year because conditions remain so dry and snowpack is below normal levels.

April was an exceptionally dry month the region. Because of that, officials said that only about 69% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow into the Missouri River this year.

Sustainability is like the Hippocratic Oath in medicine: Do no harm! We have an obligation to make the world a better place by working to improve things and not leave a mess when we are gone.

NELIGH - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and people of all ages can experience mental illness, especially older individuals, and Antelope Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions Program can help you work through those struggles.